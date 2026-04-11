Moffi Is On The Right Track –Porto Manager

Porto manager Francesco Farioli believes Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi is on the right track despite being booed by fans in the team’s 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest in the Europa League on Thursday.



Recall that the Nigerian international was active, having key chances to score, including a header directly at the goalkeeper on the stroke of halftime.



Despite his involvement in the attack, a portion of the crowd whistled at Moffi when he was substituted in the 60th minute, following a missed opportunity.

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Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game against Estoril Praia in the Portuguese League, Farioli praised Moffi’s impact in the team and believed more goals will come from him.



“In the match against Nottingham, there was a moment of some frustration, but he’s trying his best, working hard in recent months.



“He’s on the right track, he’s already scored important goals for us and more will come.



“The frustration and emotion of the moment must remain in that moment; the Porto family must be united and undoubtedly support the team, showing that all the players are focused on what’s best for FC Porto.”







