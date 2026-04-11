Serie A: Okoye Eyes Clean Sheet Record As Udinese Face Milan

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye will aim to make history when Udinese take on AC Milan in their Serie A clash at the San Siro on Saturday (today).
Okoye is targeting a first-ever run of three consecutive clean sheets in his career.
The 26-year-old kept back-to-back shutouts against Genoa and Como in Udinese’s last two league outings.
Read Also:Beşiktaş Interested In Super Eagles Forward
The former Watford shot stopper has not conceded since Jérémie Boga’s 38th-minute goal in a 1–0 loss to Juventus on March 14.
Okoye previously recorded consecutive clean sheets for Udinese against Monza and Juventus in February 2024.
A third in a row has so far eluded the talented goalkeeper.
He has featured 24 times for the Zebras this season, providing one assist.
By Adeboye Amosu