Serie A: Okoye Eyes Clean Sheet Record As Udinese Face Milan

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye will aim to make history when Udinese take on AC Milan in their Serie A clash at the San Siro on Saturday (today).

Okoye is targeting a first-ever run of three consecutive clean sheets in his career.

The 26-year-old kept back-to-back shutouts against Genoa and Como in Udinese’s last two league outings.

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The former Watford shot stopper has not conceded since Jérémie Boga’s 38th-minute goal in a 1–0 loss to Juventus on March 14.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet AC Milan 1.468 1xbet X Draw 4.93 1xbet Udinese Calcio 7.6 1xbet

Okoye previously recorded consecutive clean sheets for Udinese against Monza and Juventus in February 2024.

A third in a row has so far eluded the talented goalkeeper.

He has featured 24 times for the Zebras this season, providing one assist.

By Adeboye Amosu



