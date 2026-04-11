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    Serie A: Okoye Eyes Clean Sheet Record As Udinese Face Milan

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Sparta Rotterdam Coach Wants Okoye To Make Early Return From AFCON

    Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye will aim to make history when Udinese take on AC Milan in their Serie A clash at the San Siro on Saturday (today).

    Okoye is targeting a first-ever run of three consecutive clean sheets in his career.

    The 26-year-old kept back-to-back shutouts against Genoa and Como in Udinese’s last two league outings.

    Read Also:Beşiktaş Interested In Super Eagles Forward

    The former Watford shot stopper has not conceded since Jérémie Boga’s 38th-minute goal in a 1–0 loss to Juventus on March 14.

    Okoye previously recorded consecutive clean sheets for Udinese against Monza and Juventus in February 2024.

    A third in a row has so far eluded the talented goalkeeper.

    He has featured 24 times for the Zebras this season, providing one assist.

    By Adeboye Amosu


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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