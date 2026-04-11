Beşiktaş Interested In Super Eagles Forward

Super Eagles striker Tolu Arokodare is a transfer target for Turkish Super Lig club Beşiktaş, Completesports.com reports.

Arokodare only arrived Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers from KRC Genk last summer.

The 25-year-old could however be on the move again with Wolves on the verge of relegation from the Premier League.

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Beşiktaş, who are looking to bolster their attacking options have identified the striker as a potential option, according to Turkish website, SporX.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Leeds United 1.696 1xbet X Draw 4.11 1xbet Wolverhampton Wanderers 5.48 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Leeds United -0.5 In 6 of the last 10 Premier League away matches, Wolverhampton has lost by at least 1 goals. Wolverhampton win Wolverhampton has won 3 of their last 5 away meetings against Leeds United. Halftime draw Wolverhampton has drawn at halftime in 6 of their last 10 away matches.

Arokodare has been linked with another Turkish outfit Trabzonspor in the past.

The forward has a contract with Wolves until June 2029, but is believed to be open to joining Beşiktaş.

He has registered three goals and one assist in 28 league appearances for Wolves.

By Adeboye Amosu



