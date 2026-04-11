Done Deal: Super Falcons Striker Joins Belarusian Club Dynamo Brest

Super Falcons forward Blessing Nkor has completed a move to Belarusian Women’s Premier League club, Dynamo Brest, reports Completesports.com.
Nkor penned a contract until the end of the 2026 season.
“We are glad to welcome you to Brest and wish you maximum success in the blue and white uniform,” Dynamo Brest wrote on their social media page.
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The 22-year-old was previously on the books of Spanish outfit, Deportivo La Coruña.
The versatile striker has also played in Tanzania for Yanga, and Turkish club Gaziantep Asya Spor.
Nkor made her debut for Nigeria in a friendly against France in 2024.
She previously represented Nigeria at the U-20 level.
Blessing In Disguise?
Super Falcons forward Blessing Nkor has completed a move to Belarusian Women’s Premier League club, Dynamo Brest,
My ultimate prayer for Blessing Nkor, an explosive and expressive striker, is to finally shed this journey-woman image that has slightly stained her career thus far.
Coming from the same Falconets alumni that produced now-established Super Falcons Deborah Abiodun and Tosin Demehin, Blessing will be hoping for this move to Belarus to yield a level of stability and consistency that will open the door of Super Eagles invitations wider to her.
After playing for storied and highly reputable domestic clubs like Rivers Angels and Sunshine Queens Blessing moved abroad to try her luck in foreign waters.
However, moving from Spain (Deportivo La Coruña), to Turkey (Gaziantep Asya Spor) and now Belarus for Dynamo Brest within a short space of time paints the picture of a poacher struggling to find a place to perch.
But perch she must this time around in Belarus.
Blessing is blessed, blessed with pace, power and precision in front of goal, on a good day. She also has screen-presence as she looks the part of a battled hardened, no-nonsense centre forward who is out for one thing only – destroy opposition defences.
“We are glad to welcome you to Brest and wish you maximum success in the blue and white uniform,” Dynamo Brest wrote on their social media page.
A sentiment echoed loudly by very many Super Falcons fans.