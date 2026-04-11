Done Deal: Super Falcons Striker Joins Belarusian Club Dynamo Brest

Super Falcons forward Blessing Nkor has completed a move to Belarusian Women’s Premier League club, Dynamo Brest, reports Completesports.com.

Nkor penned a contract until the end of the 2026 season.

“We are glad to welcome you to Brest and wish you maximum success in the blue and white uniform,” Dynamo Brest wrote on their social media page.

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The 22-year-old was previously on the books of Spanish outfit, Deportivo La Coruña.

The versatile striker has also played in Tanzania for Yanga, and Turkish club Gaziantep Asya Spor.

Nkor made her debut for Nigeria in a friendly against France in 2024.

She previously represented Nigeria at the U-20 level.



