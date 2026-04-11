Leverkusen Chief Reveals Reason Behind Boniface’s Loan Switch To Bremen

Bayer Leverkusen’s sporting director, Simon Rolfes, has explained the reason behind the club’s decision to loan Victor Boniface to Werder Bremen.

Boniface moved to Werder Bremen on a season-long loan last summer after struggling through an injury-hit 2024/25 campaign.

Rofles On Boniface Loan

Rofles said the decision was aimed at helping the striker regain peak fitness after a challenging spell with injuries.

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“He was key in the championship season. He was unbelievable in his performance and second season, he had a little bit of problem with injuries and also last summer,” Rolfes told Oma Sports.

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“We spoke together. We said he needs more training to get in his best shape again. And if you’re playing every three days it’s difficult because the reality is that you’re not training anymore with a team.

Recent Injury Struggle

Rolfes also commented on Boniface’s fitness issues during his time at Bremen.

“It turned out he had some problems with his knee unfortunately, needed surgery which went really well, and now he’s on his way to get his fitness. His knee is much better. It’s a good situation, and now he has to build up his fitness again,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu





