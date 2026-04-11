Dessers Out For Season After Surgery Blow

Cyriel Dessers will miss the rest of the 2025/26 season after opting to undergo surgery on a persistent thigh injury, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international is expected to be sidelined for around three months.

Dessers sustained the injury during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations earlier in the year.

The 32-year-old returned to Greece for treatment, failing to make a single appearance for the Super Eagles at the competition.

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Panathinaikos had earlier said in February that he was back doing on-field work and nearing a return.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Stade Rennais FC 1.383 1xbet X Draw 5.33 1xbet Angers SCO 9.55 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Stade Rennes win Angers SCO has lost 4 of their last 5 away meetings against Stade Rennes. Stade Rennes -1.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against Stade Rennes, Angers SCO has lost by at least 2 goals. Stade Rennes -0.5 In 4 of the last 5 meetings against Stade Rennes, Angers SCO has lost by at least 1 goals.

According to Sportal Greece, Panathinaikos considered immediate surgery after medical examinations confirmed that the injury had not healed adequately.

Dessers joined Greek giants Panathinaikos from Scottish Premiership outfit, Rangers last summer.

The former Cremonese star registered two goals and one assist in just five league appearances for the club.

By Adeboye Amosu



