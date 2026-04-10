Ligue 1: Simon Bags Third Assist, Koleosho Scores As Paris FC Thrash Monaco 4-1

Super Eagles star Moses Simon provided an assist as Paris FC thrashed AS Monaco 4-1 in the Ligue 1 on Friday, Completesports.com reports.
Also on target for Paris FC was US-born-Nigerian winger Luca Koleosho.
While it was Simon’s third assist in 25 appearances in Ligue 1 this season, Koleosho bagged his second goal in 11 French topflight matches.
Simon set up the opening goal scored by Jonathan Ikone just four minutes into the encounter.
The former Nantes winger was replaced with three minutes left in the game.
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As for Koleosho, who came on in the 65th minute, he got Paris FC’s fourth goal to make it 4-1 in 71 minutes.
The win took Paris FC up to 12th place on 35 points in the league table.
Koleosho is eligible to represent the US, Canada, Nigeria and Italy. He was born to a Nigerian father and an Italian-Canadian mother.
By James Agberebi
Pls sir since wen were Lucas kolesho à Nigeria winger again ke? ah ah, mek wuna de try for us small na – or did he shange nationalitarians?, Kaii!