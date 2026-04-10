Ligue 1: Simon Bags Third Assist, Koleosho Scores As Paris FC Thrash Monaco 4-1

Super Eagles star Moses Simon provided an assist as Paris FC thrashed AS Monaco 4-1 in the Ligue 1 on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

Also on target for Paris FC was US-born-Nigerian winger Luca Koleosho.

While it was Simon’s third assist in 25 appearances in Ligue 1 this season, Koleosho bagged his second goal in 11 French topflight matches.

Simon set up the opening goal scored by Jonathan Ikone just four minutes into the encounter.

The former Nantes winger was replaced with three minutes left in the game.

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Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet AS Monaco 1.616 1xbet X Draw 4.47 1xbet AJ Auxerre 5.79 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights AS Monaco win AJ Auxerre has lost all of their last 5 meetings against AS Monaco. AS Monaco -0.5 In all of the last 5 meetings against AS Monaco, AJ Auxerre has lost by at least 1 goals. BTTS No In 6 of the last 10 AJ Auxerre's away matches, only one or none of the teams scored.

As for Koleosho, who came on in the 65th minute, he got Paris FC’s fourth goal to make it 4-1 in 71 minutes.

The win took Paris FC up to 12th place on 35 points in the league table.

Koleosho is eligible to represent the US, Canada, Nigeria and Italy. He was born to a Nigerian father and an Italian-Canadian mother.

By James Agberebi



