Iheanacho Has Been Supportive For Celtic –O’Neill

Celtic head coach Martin O’Neill has disclosed that Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho has been supportive to the club during his injury worries.



Recall that the Nigerian international ended a 182-day goal drought with an 82nd-minute strike that secured a 2-1 win over Dundee FC at the weekend, keeping Celtic firmly in the title race.



The strike was Iheanacho’s fourth goal of the season and his first since early October.

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Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s clash against St. Mirren, O’Neill praised Iheanacho’s attitude and hoped he remained fit until the end of the season.



“The goal that he scored for us, I think that probably if it was going to fall to anybody in the penalty box. He is the one that we are delighted that it did.



“He has had a few injuries but he has come through those and he wants to do the work. He is very supportive of the forwards who are playing maybe in his place. Genuinely really supportive both when he is in the squad, if he is not on the field, he is very vocal behind me.



“He has been supportive. He has had the injuries but if he could stay fit it would be great news,” he said.



