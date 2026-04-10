Ndidi May Miss Rest Of Season Through Injury

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi is set for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury that could rule him out for the rest of the season.

The midfielder picked up the injury during Beşiktaş’ Istanbul derby loss to Fenerbahçe last weekend.

Medical examinations have since confirmed it as a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

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Ndidi is expected to be out for up to six weeks—roughly the amount of time remaining in the Turkish league season—raising doubts about his availability before the campaign concludes.

The Nigerian international has featured in 22 league matches for Beşiktaş this season, scoring twice.

He joined the Black Eagles last summer from Sky Bet Championship club Leicester City.



