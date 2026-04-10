Fulham Close In On Chukwueze Deal After Loan Spell

Fulham have intensified their efforts to secure the permanent signing of Samuel Chukwueze from AC Milan, reports Completesports.com.

Chukwueze has made a big impression since arriving Craven Cottage on loan from the Serie A giants last summer.

The Nigeria international has registered three goals, and four assists in 17 league appearances for Maro Silva’s side.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Fulham are set to trigger the €24 million purchase clause in the Nigerian international’s contract.

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That would provide a significant financial boost for AC Milan as they seek funds to strengthen their squad.

Chukwueze joined AC Milan from Spanish club Villarreal in 2023.

The 26-year-old struggled to make much impact at the San Siro, scoring only four times in 51 appearances.

He has two years left on his contract with AC Milan.

By Adeboye Amosu



