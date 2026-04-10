Morocco Could Soon Host Our League Matches —La Liga President

The possibility of Morocco hosting La Liga matches is becoming increasingly realistic after league president Javier Tebas openly said, Morocco World News reports.

Speaking about La Liga’s international expansion plans in an interview with MAP, Tebas suggested that Morocco stands out as one of the most viable destinations for official Spanish league fixtures outside Spain.

“Yes, given the number of supporters who follow the Spanish league in Morocco, I think it would be easier to play in Morocco, especially because the logistical constraints linked to travel are minimal,” Tebas explained.

That’s the clearest public indication yet that the Spanish league is seriously considering bringing competitive matches to the Kingdom.

The La Liga even went a step further by directly mentioning Casablanca as a potential host city. “We could also consider a match in the new Casablanca stadium. Why not?”

This is significant given Morocco’s ongoing infrastructure projects and its preparations for the 2030 FIFA World Cup, which it will co-host alongside Spain and Portugal.

According to Tebas, the MENA region is central to La Liga’s global strategy, and Morocco has a special place within it because of both football culture and historical ties with Spain. “Our expansion in the Middle East and North Africa region is very important,” he said.

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“There is an incredible passion for La Liga throughout the region, from Iraq to Morocco.”

Tebas also pointed out that, according to La Liga’s own numbers, they might actually be more popular in the region than the English Premier League. “According to our data, the fan base is even larger than that of the English Premier League.”

For Morocco specifically, Tebas talked about the long-standing relationship between the two countries. “There have always been strong ties, great closeness and good understanding between Spain and Morocco in the field of sport, particularly football.”

Hosting La Liga matches in Morocco would fit naturally into the football cooperation between Rabat and Madrid ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

With modern stadium projects underway, particularly the new Hassan II Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco is increasingly seen as a regional sports hub.

It would also make commercial sense. Clubs such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, and Atlético Madrid have huge followings in Morocco, where Spanish football is one of the most-watched foreign leagues.

No official fixture has yet been announced, but Tebas’ words strongly suggest that the idea is no longer hypothetical.



