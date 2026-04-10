Ghana Took 25-Year-Olds To 2007 U-17 World Cup – Ex-Man United Star Claims

Former Manchester United star Fabio Da Silva has claimed Ghana paraded 25-year-olds at the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup in South Korea.

Fabio made the claim in a podcast that had his twin brother Rafael and their former Manchester United teammates Patrice Evra and Ji-Sung Park.

The 2007 U-17 World Cup was won by Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets, thanks to a 3-0 penalty shootout win against Spain in the final.

Ghana, who were one of the four countries that represented Africa (alongside Nigeria, Tunisia and Togo) reached the semifinals after pipping Brazil, that had Fabio and Rafael, 1-0 in the last eight.

The Ghanaian team eventually finished fourth after losing to Germany in the third-placed match.

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Reflecting on the tournament Rafael said:”We were at the 2007 U-17 World Cup in South Korea. The tournament had Toni Kroos, Bojan Krkic (former Barcelona forward) Danny Welbeck.

“There were a lot of players at the tournament who went on to do well in their careers.”

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Park then asked the twin brothers how did Brazil perform at the U-17 World Cup competition which Rafael replied:”We lost to Ghana.”

Fabio then went on to explain why Brazil lost to Ghana, positing the West African country paraded overage players.

“They(Ghanaian players) said they were 17 years old, but I don’t think so, I think they were 25 years, I spoke with one of them. He already had three kids.”

Ghana are two-time winners of the FIFA U-17 World Cup after clinching the trophy in 1991 and 1995 (they defeated Brazil 3-2 in the final of the 1995 edition).

Brazil are the second most successful team with four titles which they won in 1997, 1999, 2003 and 2019. Nigeria is the most successful team in the competition history with five titles.

By James Agberebi



