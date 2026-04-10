FIFA Approves Arthur Okonkwo’s Nationality Switch To Nigeria

FIFA has officially approved Arthur Okonkwo’s nationality switch to Nigeria with the Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle looking to expand Nigeria’s talent pool by inviting more foreign-based players to represent the national team. But is this the right direction for Nigerian football, or could it come at the expense of homegrown talent? Nigeria has always benefited from players abroad, but finding the right balance is key.

Will this move strengthen the squad or create new challenges?

Related: Match Review Nigeria Vs Iran, Jordan

Topics Discussed in Video;

* Arthur Okonkwo’s nationality switch from England to Nigeria

* What the 24-year-old brings to the Super Eagles goalkeeping department

* Why Eric Chelle is targeting more foreign-based players

* Impact on NPFL players and local talent development

USEFUL LINKS

Okonkwo Will Give Nwabali, Okoye Healthy Competition In Eagles –Ejiofor

✅ https://www.completesports.com/okonkwo-will-give-nwabali-okoye-healthy-competition-in-eagles-ejiofor/

Udeze: Eagles Must Start Rebuilding Process For 2030 World Cup

✅ https://www.completesports.com/udeze-eagles-must-start-rebuilding-process-for-2030-world-cup/

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