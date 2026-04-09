Udeze: Eagles Must Start Rebuilding Process For 2030 World Cup

Former Nigerian international Ifeanyi Udeze has advised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to start the rebuilding process for the Super Eagles ahead of the 2030 FIFA World Cup.



Nigeria has failed to qualify for the FIFA World Cup on multiple occasions, notably missing out on consecutive tournaments in 2022 and 2026.



The Super Eagles lost in the final qualification round to Ghana in 2022 and failed to advance following a 2025 playoff loss to the DR Congo, despite expanded tournament spots.

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In a chat with Brila FM, Udeze, who expressed disappointment with the NFF, however, noted that the Super Eagles can’t afford to miss a third World Cup in 2030.



“There is no better time then now for the Super Eagles to start the rebuilding process for the 2030 World Cup.



“We need to start integrating fresh players into the team so that they can have good understanding of the Super Eagles. Again, the NFF must wake up and do the right thing. Take, for instance, Italy, where the FA had to tender his resignation after the country’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.



“So, it’s not just for the Super Eagles to start the rebuilding process, but then, the NFF must also play their role in ensuring the team achieves their objectives.”



