NPFL: Relegation Battle Not Over For Plateau United — Ogunbote

Plateau United technical adviser Gbenga Ogunbote has warned his players they are not safe from relegation yet, reports Completesports.com.

The Jos club boosted their survival hopes with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Ikorodu City at the Lafia City Stadium on Monday.

The former Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions moved to eighth position on the standings with 46 points from 33 games.

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“If you look at it, we had six games to go—three home and three away. We are not completely free from the drop,” Ogunbote told the club’s media.

“I told the players and made them understand that my definition of a good game is beauty in the game plus success,” Ogunbote said after the match.

“We cannot afford to toy with this game. A loss or a draw would have taken us to 15th or 14th position, and that would have been a temporary setback, which we have now avoided.”

Plateau United will be away to Rivers United in Port Harcourt this weekend.

By Adeboye Amosu



