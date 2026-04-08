NPFL 2025/26: Warri Wolves Coach Abdallah Insists ‘Anything Can Still Happen’ In Top-10 Race

Hassan Abdallah, Warri Wolves head coach, has assured that the Seasiders will continue to push until the final whistle in the 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), Completesports.com reports.

The Warri side currently sits ninth in the NPFL standings with 43 points, with five games remaining in the season.

Abdallah, a former Enyimba head coach, stated that his side will not give up despite sitting ninth on the table with 43 points.

Warri Wolves Still Believe In Late-Season Surge

He hinted that they will continue to hold their heads high in the remaining five games, fully aware that the points gap among the top 10 teams is narrow and can still be bridged.

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“There are still five games in the season, meaning there are 15 points to play for,” Abdallah said.

Abdallah: ‘Anything Can Happen In Football’

“So, anything can still happen. Look at the difference in points between the first 10 teams on the table. The gap isn’t much and, you know, there are bound to be twists and turns.

“So, if that happens, if any of the top teams stumble, the next team can take advantage.

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“That’s why we have to keep pushing, remaining positive that anything can happen because in football, there is nothing impossible,” Abdallah stressed.

Tough Test Ahead For Warri Wolves

Warri Wolves will be guests of bottom-placed Kun Khalifat at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, this weekend in a Matchday 34 fixture.

By Sab Osuji



