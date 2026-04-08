Arsenal Are The Most Solid Team In The Champions League —Henry

Legendary Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has described the Gunners as the most solid side in this season’s UEFA Champions League.

Despite a not too impressive performance, Arsenal managed to record a 1-0 win against Sporting Lisbon in Tuesday’s first leg in Portugal.

Substitute Kai Havertz was the hero as he slotted home a delightful lob pass from Gabriel Martinelli.

Mikel Arteta’s side are yet to lose a game in the Champions League this campaign and would fancy their chances of progressing into the last four.

“We know Arsenal’s biggest strength already, they are strong as a team and very solid,” Henry was quoted on Arsenal News Channel’s X handle.

“For me they are the most solid team in the Champions League. We also know about the set-pieces – people are crying about that but it’s a part of the game and a big advantage for Arsenal because they’re pretty good at it. But if the defence doesn’t work I don’t think we are creating enough at times to be able to hurt teams and that might be an issue.”

Before next week Wednesday’s second leg with Sporting Lisbon, Arsenal will welcome Bournemouth to the Emirates in the Premier League this weekend.

They hold a nine points lead over Manchester City who, however, have a game in hand and will be guests to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.



