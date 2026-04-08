NPFL: Remo Stars Must Win Remaining Five Games To Avoid Relegation — Abd’Allah

Remo Stars technical adviser Usman

Abd’Allah has said it is important for Remo Stars to win their remaining five games in the Nigeria Premier Football Football League, NPFL, this season.

The title holders boosted their survival hopes with a hard-earned 1-0 victory over Shooting Stars in the South West derby last weekend.

The Sky Blue Stars moved to 17th position on the table following the win.

Remo Stars will do battle with

Abd’Allah’s former club Kano Pillars at the Sani Abacha Stadium this weekend.

Abd’Allah said they will strive to win get maximum points from the game.

“Kano is a very competitive place to be, now every single match we have, it is important to get something positive,” Abd’Allah told Remo Stars media.

“We don’t need to drop any point until the end of the season. Most importantly in our home ground, we must ensure we get the maximum points in the remaining games, If not it’s going to be very difficult.”



