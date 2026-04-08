Oliseh: Osimhen, Lookman, Adams Are Eagles’ Shining Light In Europe

Former Nigerian international Sunday Oliseh has described the trio of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Akor Adams as the Super Eagles’ shining light in Europe this ongoing season.



Oliseh made this known on the backdrop of their impressive goal-scoring form for their respective clubs in Europe. Recall that Osimhen has netted 19 goals for Galatasaray in all competitions this ongoing season, Adams has scored 7 for Sevilla, and Lookman has scored 6 for Atletico Madrid.



Despite the Eagles’ attacking talents on the pitch, the country failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup but had a decent performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where they finished in third position.

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Speaking on his show, Global Football Insights With Oliseh, the former Super Eagles handler described Osimhen, Lookman, and Adams as a joy to watch as they dismantle European defences.



“Let’s look at the facts. We have world-class dominance right now from Victor Osimhen, Akor Adams and Ademola Lookman.



“It’s joy to watch these guys perform. These guys are dismantling European defences. They are our fuel at the moment, but even the best fuel is useless if the engine is broken.”



