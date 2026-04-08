Ikenne Set To Host Super Falcons’ Friendlies Against Cape Verde

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will host Cape Verde in their international friendlies at the Remo Stars Stadium, Ikenne later this month, Completesports.com.

The first friendly is slated for Wednesday, 15 April, while the two teams will clash once again three days later.

Nigeria and Cape Verde will use the friendlies to fine tune preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Read Also:Super Falcons Line Up Pre-WAFCON Friendly Against Cape Verde

Justine Madugu’s side head into the games with a strong record against Cape Verde, having beaten them in their last encounter during the 2023 WAFCON qualifiers.

The Super Falcons claimed a 2-1 away victory in the first leg before sealing a dominant 5-0 win at home in the return fixture.

The African champions are expected to converge in Abuja this weekend to begin preparations for the upcoming friendlies.

They defeated the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in their last outing in early March.



