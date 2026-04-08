Super Falcons Line Up Pre-WAFCON Friendly Against Cape Verde

The Super Falcons of Nigeria will face Cape Verde in a series of friendlies this month, reports Completesports.com reports.

Details of the venue and dates of the friendlies are yet to be confirmed.

It is however expected that the games will be played during the forthcoming international break for women.

The Super Falcons face the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in two friendlies during the last international break.

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The preparations are for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, which will now be played from July after it was postponed from March.

Nigeria will face debutants Malawi, Zambia, and Egypt in Group C.

Cape Verde, who will be making their maiden appearance at the biennial competition are drawn in Group D with Cameroon, Ghana, and Mali.

The WAFCON 2026 finals will serve as qualifying tournament for next year’s Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

By Adeboye Amosu



