Close Menu
    Sponsor Ad
    Nigeria National Teams

    Super Falcons Line Up Pre-WAFCON Friendly Against Cape Verde

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
    All Super Falcons Bonuses Have Been Settled --Olopade
    Super Falcons

    The Super Falcons of Nigeria will face Cape Verde in a series of friendlies this month, reports Completesports.com reports.

    Details of the venue and dates of the friendlies are yet to be confirmed.

    It is however expected that the games will be played during the forthcoming international break for women.

    The Super Falcons face the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon in two friendlies during the last international break.

    Read Also:Wrexham Goalkeeper Switches Allegiance From England To Nigeria

    The preparations are for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, which will now be played from July after it was postponed from March.

    Nigeria will face debutants Malawi, Zambia, and Egypt in Group C.

    Cape Verde, who will be making their maiden appearance at the biennial competition are drawn in Group D with Cameroon, Ghana, and Mali.

    The WAFCON 2026 finals will serve as qualifying tournament for next year’s Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.