Galatasaray Confirm Positive Progress In Osimhen’s Injury Recovery

Galatasaray have provided a positive injury update on their talismanic striker Victor Osimhen, Completesports.com.
Osimhen underwent surgery last month after injuring his arm in the UEFA Champions League clash with Liverpool.
The Nigeria international spent last week working in the gym.
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The 27-year-old started working on the pitch with the club’s physiotherapist on Tuesday, according to the club.
“Victor Osimhen is doing running drills on the field with his physiotherapist, while Gabriel Sara has started training with the team,” reads a statement on the club’s X account.
The former Lille striker is expected to return to training on April 20.
That will put him in contention for the Intercontinental Derby against Fenerbahçe seven days later.
By Adeboye Amosu
This guy made common Ibrahima Konaté a below average defender looked like a world class defender…hahaha…
What will now happed if he had faced world class and rugged former real madrid defenders like segio ramos or pepe??
They would have brought not just stretcher, but ambulance and coffin on the pitch….hahahaha
I have watched that video repeatedly and I see nothing in that tackle that would warrant this guy to stay out for a whole month….lol…
And funny enough they claim that this same individual is strong, powerful, pacy, etc
But he couldnt go pass a below average konate…hahahaha