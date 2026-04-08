Galatasaray Confirm Positive Progress In Osimhen’s Injury Recovery

Galatasaray have provided a positive injury update on their talismanic striker Victor Osimhen, Completesports.com.

Osimhen underwent surgery last month after injuring his arm in the UEFA Champions League clash with Liverpool.

The Nigeria international spent last week working in the gym.

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The 27-year-old started working on the pitch with the club’s physiotherapist on Tuesday, according to the club.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Paris Saint-Germain 1.834 1xbet X Draw 4.28 1xbet Liverpool FC 4.23 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Halftime draw Liverpool Football Club has drawn at halftime in 6 of their last 10 away matches. Under 3.5 goals 7 of the last 10 Liverpool Football Club's away matches ended with less than 3.5 goals. BTTS Yes In 6 of the last 10 Paris Saint-Germain Football Club's home matches, both teams scored.

“Victor Osimhen is doing running drills on the field with his physiotherapist, while Gabriel Sara has started training with the team,” reads a statement on the club’s X account.

The former Lille striker is expected to return to training on April 20.

That will put him in contention for the Intercontinental Derby against Fenerbahçe seven days later.

By Adeboye Amosu



