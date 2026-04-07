Wrexham Goalkeeper Switches Allegiance From England To Nigeria

Arthur Okonkwo has officially received approval from the Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, to play for Nigeria, reports Completesports.com.

Okonkwo, who was born in London to Nigerian parents previously represented England at the youth level.

The 24-year-old was cleared by FIFA on Monday, paving the way for him to now represent Nigeria at the senior level.

The Wrexham goalkeeper is available for selection starting from the international window.

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The Super Eagles will defend their Unity Cup title in May. Iran, and Jamaica have already confirmed their participation in the invitational friendly tournament.

Okonkwo may be given an opportunity to participate in the competition, as head coach Éric Chelle is expected to include several fringe players in his squad.

The three-time African champions also have two friendlies lined up against Poland and Portugal in June.

Okonkwo started his career with Arsenal, and spent time on loan with Crewe Alexandra, Sturm Gruz, and Wrexham.

He joined Wrexham on a permanent transfer in 2024, and has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Sky Bet Championship.

By Adeboye Amosu



