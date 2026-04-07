Ex-Arsenal Star Ramsey Announces Retirement From Football

Aaron Ramsey has announced his retirement from football, bringing the curtain down on a 20-year playing career.

The 35-year-old made more than 250 Premier League appearances for Arsenal and played 86 times for Wales, scoring 21 goals.

He had been without a club since his contract with Mexican side UNAM was terminated my mutual consent last October, having moved to Central America following a second spell at boyhood club Cardiff, as well as a brief period as interim manager.

Making the announcement on his personal Instagram (via Sky Sports) Ramsey said: “This has not been an easy decision to make. After a lot of consideration, I have decided to retire from football.

“Firstly, I want to start with Wales. It has been my privilege to wear the Welsh shirt and experience so many incredible moments in it. It would not have been possible without the incredible input of all the managers I have played under and all the staff who have helped me in many ways.

“To the Red Wall. You have been there through thick and thin! You have been there through the highs and lows, and you have been an essential and indispensable part of our success. I can’t thank you enough. We’ve been through everything together and it’s been an honour to represent you. Diolch.

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“Secondly, thank you to all the clubs I’ve been lucky enough to play for.

“Thank you to all the managers and staff that have helped me be able to live my dream and play at the highest level.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Arsenal FC 1.469 1xbet X Draw 4.93 1xbet AFC Bournemouth 7.04 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Bournemouth over 1.5 goals Bournemouth scored more than 1.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 away matches. Bournemouth over 0.5 goals Bournemouth scored more than 0.5 goals in 8 of the last 10 away matches. Bournemouth under 2.5 goals Bournemouth scored less than 2.5 goals in the Premier League in 13 of the last 15 matches.

“And a huge thank you to my wife and children and all my family. Without you by my side throughout, none of this would have been possible.”

He broke through at Cardiff in April 2007, becoming the club’s youngest-ever player in the process at 16 years and 124 days, and having quickly become a mainstay in the Bluebirds’ side was signed by Arsenal for just under £5m barely a year later.

It took time for Ramsey to break through at the Emirates, owing partly to the beginning of a run of injuries that would go on to blight much of his career, but he was still named Welsh Young Player of the Year in 2009 and 2010.

He went on to become a mainstay in the Arsenal midfield, eventually making 369 appearances for the Gunners and scoring 64 goals, including reaching double figures in the Premier League during the 2013/14 season, and was twice the club’s player of the year.

Ramsey won three FA Cups while at the Emirates before moving on to Juventus in 2019 where he won the Scudetto under Maurizio Sarri and the Coppa Italia the following year.

A brief loan spell at Rangers brought more silverware with a Scottish Cup medal as well as a run to the Europa League final against Frankfurt. Ramsey was a 117th-minute substitute but went on to miss the decisive spot-kick as Rangers lost out to the Germans 5-4 on penalties.

He would get over that disappointment by playing a part in Wales’ first World Cup campaign since 1958 later in 2022, starting all of their three matches in Qatar.



