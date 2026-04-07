EXCLUSIVE: Super Eagles’ Preparation For 2030, 2034 World Cups Must Start Now” — Bonfrere Tells NFF

Former Super Eagles manager, Jo Bonfrere, has exclusively told Completesports.com that Nigeria must put behind the disappointment of missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals and immediately begin serious preparations for the 2030 and 2034 editions.

Bonfrere, who guided Nigeria’s U-23 team, the famous Dream Team I, to a historic gold medal at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, Georgia, United States — the first and only time an African country has achieved the feat — urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to put the necessary structures in place to ensure the Super Eagles return to the global stage.

Super Eagles Must Move On From 2026 World Cup Miss

“Super Eagles must put the 2026 World Cup disappointment behind them. Preparation for 2030 and 2034 must start now,” Bonfrere said during the interview on Monday.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Super Eagles — Analysing The New Faces; Otele, Sor, Fernandez

“It is not good that Nigeria will not be at the World Cup in 2026. It is not good for the players, not good for Nigeria, and not good for Africa.”

Lessons Must Be Learnt — Super Eagles Cannot Afford Repeat Failures

“The Federation (NFF) must learn from the mistakes that led to Nigeria missing the 2026 World Cup. They should correct them and plan properly for 2030, starting with the 2027 AFCON.

“There are many talented Nigerian players in top European clubs, and it will be unfortunate if they miss out on three consecutive World Cups.”

Nigeria Must Lead Africa Again — Bonfrere

Bonfrere, who also led the Super Eagles to a silver medal at the 2000 AFCON, stressed that Nigeria must reclaim its leadership position in African football.

“Nigeria is a giant in Africa. They should lead in everything, especially football, because they have some of the best talents on the continent.

“It is not good that they missed the World Cup in 2022 and 2026, and now we are already talking about 2030. They must put their house in order.”

World Cup Stage Needs Super Eagles’ Energy And Flair

“The world wants to see Nigeria at the World Cup. Fans love the energy and glamour Nigerians bring to the tournament.

Also Read: Lawal: Super Eagles Need More Competitive Opponents For Friendly Matches

“FIFA always enjoys the atmosphere Nigerians create at the World Cup. The world is always looking forward to seeing them again.

“We saw it at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. The world has not forgotten. In 1994, the world was excited about Nigeria. The same happened in 1998, 2002, 2010 in South Africa, and again in 2014.

“People rushed to buy tickets for Super Eagles matches. Now the world is asking: where is Nigeria?”

Nigeria’s Talents Must Not Be Missing On Global Stage Again — Bonfrere

“Where are the top Nigerian players playing in the biggest clubs and leagues in the world?

“The NFF must act now to get things right. There is still enough time to prepare properly for the 2030 and even the 2034 World Cups,” Bonfrere concluded.

By Sab Osuji



