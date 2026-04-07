Maguire Signs Contract Extension At Manchester United

Harry Maguire has signed a new contract that will extend his stay with Manchester United until June 2027, with the option for a further year.

The centre-back has made 266 appearances and won the Carabao Cup and Emirates FA Cup since joining the club in 2019.

“Representing Manchester United is the ultimate honour. It is a responsibility that makes myself and my family proud every single day,” Maguire told the club’s official website.

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“I am delighted to extend my journey at this incredible club to at least eight seasons and continue to play in front of our special supporters to create more amazing moments together.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester United 1.656 1xbet X Draw 4.4 1xbet Leeds United 5.43 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Manchester United Football Club over 0.5 goals Manchester United Football Club scored more than 0.5 goals in all of the last 10 home matches. Manchester United Football Club over 1.5 goals Manchester United Football Club scored more than 1.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 home matches. Draw Leeds United Football Club has drawn 8 of their last 10 away matches.

“You can feel the ambition and potential of this exciting squad. The determination throughout the whole club to fight for major trophies is clear for everyone to see and I am confident that our best moments together remain ahead of us.”

Jason Wilcox, Manchester United director of football, said: “Harry represents the mentality and resilience required to perform for Manchester United. He is the ultimate professional who brings invaluable experience and leadership to our young, ambitious squad.

“Harry, like everyone at the club, is completely determined to help Manchester United to achieve regular and sustained success.”



