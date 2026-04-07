Iheanacho’s Goal Vs Dundee Was Legitimate –Roache

Former referee Des Roache believes Super Eagles forward Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal against Dundee FC was a legitimate goal.



The Nigerian international scored the winner to keep Celtic in the title race, but suggestions of a foul in the build-up to his goal sparked debate.



However, there have been claims that it was a push on the center-back, and a still image has been shared around showing two hands on Astley from Iheanacho, with people questioning why VAR didn’t get involved.



Reacting to the development, Roache, in a chat with Daily Record, absolved Iheanacho of committing any foul in the build-up to his goal against Dundee.

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“I’m not jumping in to give a foul there and tellingly, not one Dundee player even looked for a foul while the game was on. That’s not a foul. 100 per cent it’s not a foul.



“If it’s given as a foul, VAR isn’t going to overrule it. But VAR is only there to comment on clear and obvious errors. So what’s happened there is an opinion, and we share the same opinion.



“If I was VAR and the referee gave a foul, I could support it and say you know what? Yeah he’s shoved him, he’s nudged him.



“But it’s just absolutely not. And Iheanacho looking and waiting to see what’s going to happen, that’s a symptom of where we are with VAR; they’re not sure they can celebrate a goal. I’ve got no issue with the decision at all.



“Not just Astley, but you look at the goalkeeper and the players surrounding him, nobody is looking for a foul.”



