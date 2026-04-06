NPFL: Rivers United ‘Painful Loss’ To Warri Wolves — Finidi Laments Missed Chances

Finidi George, Rivers United Technical Manager, has described the Pride of Rivers’ 2-0 loss to South-South rivals, Warri Wolves, as “painful” in Sunday’s 2025/2026 NPFL Matchday 33 clash at the Southern Delta University Stadium Ozoro, Delta State, Completesports.com reports.

Rivers United Struggle As Warri Wolves Take Control Early

Othuke Egbo opened the scoring for the Seasiders 12 minutes after kick-off, as the hosts held on firmly until the half-time whistle.

Finidi George’s men surged forward in the second half like a locust invasion in search of an equaliser, but it was the home side who doubled their lead four minutes into additional time in a thrilling counter-attacking move finished by Igbunu Evwierhurhoma.

Rivers United Dominance Fails To Yield Goals — Finidi

“Every loss is painful, but at this point in the league, a point would have been a good one because we had the opportunity to fight for it, but it just wasn’t possible today. That’s football. Let’s see how we can play our home match and ensure we win that one,” Finidi said.

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“It’s not going to affect us. We know what’s at stake. We just have to continue to encourage our players and see how we can win our home match. That’s what we’re going to do.”

Finidi Rues Missed Chances After Strong Performance

“It was a good game from both sides. I think we dominated the game and had a couple of decent chances, but we couldn’t convert any. In the end, when you’re losing, you push many men forward to get the equaliser, but they caught us on the counter for their second goal.

“A loss is a loss. We tried to get an equaliser, but it wasn’t possible. We’ll go back with our heads up, recover, and prepare for our next match.”

Rivers United Set For Crucial Clash Against Plateau United

Rivers United will welcome Plateau United in this weekend’s Matchday 34 fixture at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Omagwa, near Port Harcourt, while Warri Wolves will travel to face bottom-placed Kun Khalifat FC at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

Rivers United are second on the table with 55 points, level with Rangers, who top the standings on superior goal difference (+15), while the Pride of Rivers have +6.

By Sab Osuji



