Adams Rues Sevilla’s Defeat To Real Oviedo

Akor Adams has lamented Sevilla’s defeat to Real Oviedo in Sunday’s LaLiga clash at the Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere, reports Completesports.com.
The Rojiblancos slipped to a 1–0 defeat away from home, dealing a blow to their hopes of avoiding relegation this season.
Luis Garcia’s side were reduced to 10-men after Tanguy Nianzou was sent off seven minutes before the break.
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Sevilla, who are now winless in their last five games sit in 17th position on the table.
“The result was a shame. It wasn’t what we had prepared with the new manager, and we have to reset and forget this result as soon as possible,” Adams was quoted by Elsevillistas.
“We didn’t lose because of the referees, but we had several incidents went against us. For example, Djibril Sow nearly broke his leg.”
Sevilla will take on Atletico Madrid in their next game.