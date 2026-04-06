Adams Rues Sevilla’s Defeat To Real Oviedo

Akor Adams has lamented Sevilla’s defeat to Real Oviedo in Sunday’s LaLiga clash at the Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere, reports Completesports.com.

The Rojiblancos slipped to a 1–0 defeat away from home, dealing a blow to their hopes of avoiding relegation this season.

Luis Garcia’s side were reduced to 10-men after Tanguy Nianzou was sent off seven minutes before the break.

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Sevilla, who are now winless in their last five games sit in 17th position on the table.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Sevilla FC 3.66 1xbet X Draw 3.535 1xbet Atletico Madrid 2.176 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Sevilla FC over 0.5 goals Sevilla FC scored more than 0.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 home matches. Atletico Madrid win Atletico Madrid has won 4 of their last 5 meetings against Sevilla FC. Sevilla FC under 1.5 goals Sevilla FC scored less than 1.5 goals in the LaLiga EA Sports in 10 of the last 15 matches.

“The result was a shame. It wasn’t what we had prepared with the new manager, and we have to reset and forget this result as soon as possible,” Adams was quoted by Elsevillistas.

“We didn’t lose because of the referees, but we had several incidents went against us. For example, Djibril Sow nearly broke his leg.”

Sevilla will take on Atletico Madrid in their next game.



