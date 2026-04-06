Hamburg Coach Clarifies Otele’s Half-Time Substitution In Augsburg Clash

Hamburg head coach Merlin Polzin has clarified why he chose to substitute Philip Otele at half-time during the 1-1 draw with Augsburg.

Polzin’s side trailed 1-0 at half-time, with Otele missing the chance to equalise in the 39th minute.

The Nigeria international was replaced by Rayan Philippe after the break.

Read Also:‘He Can Find The Net’ — Celtic Boss Praises Match-Winner Iheanacho

Polzin Reacts To Otele’s Substitution

The manager clarified that substituting the winger was a strategic decision, not due to any injury or fitness issue.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet FC Augsburg 3.405 1xbet X Draw 3.88 1xbet TSG Hoffenheim 2.155 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights TSG 1899 Hoffenheim over 0.5 goals TSG 1899 Hoffenheim scored more than 0.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 away matches. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim -0.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against FC Augsburg, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim has won by at least 1 goals. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim under 1.5 goals In their last 4 of 5 away meetings against FC Augsburg, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim scored less than 1.5 goals.

“No, he was not injured. It is always about improving our game. In the first half, we didn’t like our play because it caused us problems regarding depth and the repeated number of deep runs behind the line,” Polzin said after the game.

“We needed those runs to become dangerous or to increase the space in the intermediate gaps.

“In that case, we weren’t satisfied, and it became significantly more dynamic with Jatta. Therefore, I believe it was a good decision for the team.”‎‎

By Adeboye Amosu



