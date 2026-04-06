‘He Can Find The Net’ — Celtic Boss Praises Match-Winner Iheanacho

Celtic head coach Martin O’Neill has praised Kelechi Iheanacho following the striker’s outstanding performance against Dundee.

Iheanacho scored the winning goal in the 2-1 victory at the Dens Park.

It was the Nigeria international’s fourth goal of the season, and his first since early October.

O’Neill On Iheanacho

O’Neill was full of praise for the forward’s display in the match.

Read Also:Iheanacho Elated To Deliver Winning Goal For Celtic Against Dundee

“Iheanacho came on and scored the goal which wins the game for us. Naturally, we’re delighted and we’re still in the picture,” O Neill told the club’s official website.

“I know he’s had a frustrating time, but he’s been a really fine player in his career and he can find the net.

“We played last and that is difficult. You’re trying not to think about what has happened either the previous day or a few hours earlier, but for us today we just had to win.

“There’s no room for error at all, and if we had dropped points today that would have been very difficult to fight back.”

Adeboye Amosu



