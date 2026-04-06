Iheanacho Elated To Deliver Winning Goal For Celtic Against Dundee

Kelechi Iheanacho has expressed his delight after playing a key role in Celtic’s hard-fought victory over Dundee at the Dens Park on Sunday.

Martin O’Neill’s side moved to within just three points of the top of the table with a 2-1 victory over their hosts thanks to goals from Yang and Kelechi Iheanacho.

It was Iheanacho’s fourth goal of the season, and his first since early October.

Iheanacho Happy To End Drought

The 29-year-old striker had endured an injury-hit campaign, but he was delighted to play his part in helping the team register another vital league win.

Read Also:Scotland: Iheanacho Fires Winner In Celtic’s Triumph Over Dundee

“It feels good to help the team to get the win today. We really showed character and we really worked hard today to get the win,” the striker told Celtic TV.

“I think, especially in the first-half, we blew them away and had a few chances, but unfortunately it didn’t click.

“In the second-half they came back and scored the penalty, but at the end we got the points which is massive.

“I’ve been out for a while so it feels good to be back and to help the team get the win, so I’m happy.”

By Adeboye Amosu



