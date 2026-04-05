Scotland: Iheanacho Fires Winner In Celtic’s Triumph Over Dundee

Kelechi Iheanacho rose from the bench to score the winning goal as Celtic defeated Dundee FC 2-1 at the Dens Park on Sunday.

Celtic started on the strong foot, with Benjamin Nygren firing home the opener in the ninth minute.

Simon Murray restored parity for the hosts from the penalty spot three minutes before the hour mark.

Iheanacho was introduced in the 58th minute, replacing Tomás Cvancara.

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The Nigeria international netted the decisive goal eight minutes from time.

The 29-year-old controlled a pass from Marcelo Saracchi, before firing the ball into the net.

Dundee were reduced to 10-men after Ryan Ashley was sent off six minutes from time.

Celtic remain in second position on the table three points behind leaders Hearts.



