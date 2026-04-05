LaLiga: Sadiq Grabs Assist In Valencia’s Home Loss To Celta Vigo

Umar Sadiq provided an assist in Valencia’s 3-2 home defeat to Celta Vigo at the Mestalla on Sunday.

Sadiq was named among the substitutes by head coach Carlos Corberán in the game.

The Nigeria international took the place of Hugo Duro three minutes after the hour mark.

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The former Rangers striker teed up Guido Rodríguez for the home team’s second goal deep into stoppage time.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Real Sociedad San Sebastian 1.851 1xbet X Draw 3.7 1xbet Deportivo Alaves 4.88 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Real Sociedad under 2.5 goals Real Sociedad scored less than 2.5 goals in 10 of the last 15 matches. Real Sociedad over 1.5 goals Real Sociedad scored more than 1.5 goals in 9 of the last 15 matches. Real Sociedad -0.5 In 6 of the last 10 LaLiga EA Sports home matches, Real Sociedad has won by at least 1 goals.

Sadiq has so far registered one goal, and one assist in 11 league appearances for the Black and Whites.

He joined Valencia on a permanent transfer from Real Sociedad in January.

The forward spent the second half of the 2024/25 season with the club.



