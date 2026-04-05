Udinese Coach Confirms Okoye Fit For Como Clash

Maduka Okoye is available for Udinese’s Serie A clash with Como, according to head coach Kosta Runjaic, Completesports.com reports.

The goalkeeper picked a thigh injury, while on international duty with Nigeria last week.

There were concerns that Okoye might be ruled out for an extended period.

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Runjaic has dismissed those concerns, confirming that the goalkeeper is fit and available to play against Como.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Udinese Calcio 5.27 1xbet X Draw 3.93 1xbet Como 1907 1.751 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights BTTS No In 6 of the last 10 Como's away matches, only one or none of the teams scored. Como halftime lead Como has led at halftime in 6 of their last 10 away matches. Over 2.5 goals 6 of the last 10 Como's away matches ended with more than 2.5 goals.

“Except for Zemura, Buksa and Zanoli, everyone is available. Today we finally trained with the full squad after the international break. Buksa is improving and I hope he’ll be partially back with the squad next week,” the gaffer was quoted by the club’s official website.

Udinese are unbeaten in their last 10 home Serie A matches (seven wins and three draws) against Como.

However, they will face a team that is unbeaten in their last six games.

By Adeboye Amosu



