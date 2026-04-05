Nwaiwu Elated To Help Trabzonspor Beat Galatasaray

Chibuike Nwaiwu is full of excitement after helping Trabzonspor claimed a 2-1 victory against Galatasaray at the Papara Park on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

The centre-back fired home the decisive goal two minutes after the hour mark.

It was Nwaiwu’s third goal of the season for the Black Sea Storm.

The 22-year-old reflected on the match-winning strike.

Read Also:Onuachu Talks Up Trabzonspor’s Well Deserved Win Over Galatasaray

“I’m really happy that I was able to score. But the most important factor in being able to score headers was being in the right position. Because I was in the right position, I was able to hit the ball,” Nwaiwu said after the game.

Trabzonspor moved to second position on the league table following the win, one point behind leaders Galatasaray.

Onuachu said the win over the title holders was important in their title quest.

“First of all, I want to start by thanking God. I am truly grateful for this important victory, for these three points. We knew the importance of this match. We were prepared for it and we got the three points,” he added.

By Adeboye Amosu



