Onuachu Talks Up Trabzonspor’s Well Deserved Win Over Galatasaray

Paul Onuachu has hailed Trabzonspor’s hard-earned victory over Galatasaray, reports Completesports.com.

The Black Sea Storm defeated the title holders 2-1 at the Papara Park on Saturday night

Onuachu, and his international teammate Chibuike Nwaiwu got the goals for Fatih Tekke’s side.

The title race remains delicately balanced, with Galatasaray leading on 64 points and holding a game in hand.

Trabzonspor are close behind in second on 63 points, while Fenerbahce sit third with 60 points.

Read Also:Turkey:Nigerian Trio Shine As Trabzonspor Secure 2–1 Win Over Galatasaray

A Well Deserved Win

Onuachu said they fought hard in front of their fans to achieve victory.

“We really fought hard in front of these fans,” Onuachu said after the game.

“We really fought hard in front of these fans, we gave our all to win. We respect Galatasaray, they have very good players. We got the reward for our hard work. We gave our all to win and we won.”

Onuachu Ready For Title Challenge

Onuachu also insisted they will keep fighting hard to win the title.

“Galatasaray could drop points against Göztepe,” added the 31-year-old.

“We have tough matches ahead of us, but we’ll take it one match at a time. We’ll go out to win every game. Galatasaray might drop points against Göztepe. We’ll win the remaining matches, look ahead, and see what happens.”

By Adeboye Amosu





