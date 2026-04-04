Turkey:Nigerian Trio Shine As Trabzonspor Secure 2–1 Win Over Galatasaray

Paul Onuachu and Chibuike Nwaiwu were on target, while Anthony Nwakaeme registered an assist as Trabzonspor defeated Galatasaray 2-1 at the Papara Park.

Trabzonspor started the game strongly, with Paul Onuachu scoring the curtain raiser after four minutes.

The Nigeria international nodded home Wagner Pina’s superb cross.

Onuachu has now scored 22 league goals for the Black Sea Storm this season.



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Ivory Coast international Wilfried Singho equalised for Galatasaray early in the second half.

However, Nwaiwu netted the winning goal two minutes after the hour mark, heading home Anthony Nwakaeme’s well-delivered free-kick.

Nwaiwu, who joined Trabzonspor in January has scored three goals for the Black Sea Storm.

Trabzonspor climbed to second in the standings with 63 points from 28 matches, just a point behind leaders Galatasaray.

Fenerbache are third with 60 points.

By Adeboye Amosu



