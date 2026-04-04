Turkey:Nigerian Trio Shine As Trabzonspor Secure 2–1 Win Over Galatasaray

Paul Onuachu and Chibuike Nwaiwu were on target, while Anthony Nwakaeme registered an assist as Trabzonspor defeated Galatasaray 2-1 at the Papara Park.
Trabzonspor started the game strongly, with Paul Onuachu scoring the curtain raiser after four minutes.
The Nigeria international nodded home Wagner Pina’s superb cross.
Onuachu has now scored 22 league goals for the Black Sea Storm this season.
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Ivory Coast international Wilfried Singho equalised for Galatasaray early in the second half.
However, Nwaiwu netted the winning goal two minutes after the hour mark, heading home Anthony Nwakaeme’s well-delivered free-kick.
Nwaiwu, who joined Trabzonspor in January has scored three goals for the Black Sea Storm.
Trabzonspor climbed to second in the standings with 63 points from 28 matches, just a point behind leaders Galatasaray.
Fenerbache are third with 60 points.
By Adeboye Amosu
All hail paul onuachu the king of turkey!!!!
Very strong big striker…
The last time onuachu was injured was as farrrrrrr back as july last year (2025)….
Unlike osimhen whom the media and his gullible fans are hyping to be very strong but he is always picking up an injury every eke market day… lmaol….
From july 2025 till this year April 2026 dude (osimhen) has been injured 6 times…..lmao…
Hahahaha….the peaceless life I promised him, if he doesnt apologise to finidi is really working….lol.
He has been out injured for a month now…hahaha…
Just watch if he comes back, he might pick up another….. hahahaha
Hhhehehe…..where is unku Baris Alper Yilmaz……..the one who feels he is better than Osimhen in the Galatasaray team……the one who can’t stand all the honour and glory bestowed on Osimhen for all he does for Gala.
He’s had numerous chances now to show the world he is capable of being the star player and that he can carry the team as Osimhen does, but he has fizzled out of reckoning since Osimhen’s injury
The stomach also used to feel it could exist without the mouth until hunger nearly killed it………lmaooooo
Some of these jealous noodies don’t even realize it’s Osimhen’s shine that is radiating through them.
A good example of this is Gabriel Sara, who got his 1st Brazil call-up on the back of Galatasaray’s performance in his season’s UCL, gladly headlined by Osimhen’s standout and sterling performances.
This Gala team can’t just seem to win without Osimehn
Onuachu Scorenuachu. Onuachu Shotnuachu. Onuachu Goalsnuachu. Onuachu Nachu Chuchu Chuchu X. You are far better than other strikers in Turkey.
Heaven bless Onuachu and all deserved Super Eagles strikers.