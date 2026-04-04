La Liga: Lookman Benched As Barca Edge Atletico Madrid

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman was on the bench for the entire 90 minutes as Atletico Madrid lost 2-1 to Barcelona in Saturday’s La Liga game.
The Nigerian international has made seven appearances and netted two goals for Atletico Madrid this ongoing season.
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Giuliano Simeone and Marcus Rashford scored first-half goals, and both teams were shown red cards on either side of halftime, but Barca was given a reprieve by VAR.
The host held firm until the 87th minute when Robert Lewandowski saw a rebound pushed off his shoulder and over the line to give Barca a seven-point table lead after Real Madrid lost earlier Saturday.
The defeat means Atletico Madrid sit 4th on 57 points in the league standings.