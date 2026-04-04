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    La Liga: Lookman Benched As Barca Edge Atletico Madrid

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman was on the bench for the entire 90 minutes as Atletico Madrid lost 2-1 to Barcelona in Saturday’s La Liga game.

    The Nigerian international has made seven appearances and netted two goals for Atletico Madrid this ongoing season.

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    Giuliano Simeone and Marcus Rashford scored first-half goals, and both teams were shown red cards on either side of halftime, but Barca was given a reprieve by VAR.

    The host held firm until the 87th minute when Robert Lewandowski saw a rebound pushed off his shoulder and over the line to give Barca a seven-point table lead after Real Madrid lost earlier Saturday.

    The defeat means Atletico Madrid sit 4th on 57 points in the league standings.


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    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

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