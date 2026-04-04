La Liga: Lookman Benched As Barca Edge Atletico Madrid

Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman was on the bench for the entire 90 minutes as Atletico Madrid lost 2-1 to Barcelona in Saturday’s La Liga game.



The Nigerian international has made seven appearances and netted two goals for Atletico Madrid this ongoing season.

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Giuliano Simeone and Marcus Rashford scored first-half goals, and both teams were shown red cards on either side of halftime, but Barca was given a reprieve by VAR.



The host held firm until the 87th minute when Robert Lewandowski saw a rebound pushed off his shoulder and over the line to give Barca a seven-point table lead after Real Madrid lost earlier Saturday.



The defeat means Atletico Madrid sit 4th on 57 points in the league standings.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet FC Barcelona 1.271 1xbet X Draw 7.42 1xbet Espanyol Barcelona 10.6 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Espanyol over 0.5 goals Espanyol scored more than 0.5 goals in 13 of the last 15 matches. FC Barcelona or Draw Espanyol didn't win in 12 of their last 15 LaLiga EA Sports matches. Espanyol under 1.5 goals Espanyol scored less than 1.5 goals in the LaLiga EA Sports in 10 of the last 15 matches.



