Serie A: Orban In Action As Verona Fall To Fiorentina

Nigerian striker Gift Orban played all 90 minutes as Hellas Verona lost 1-0 to Fiorentina in Saturday’s Serie A game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 26th appearance, has netted seven goals and bagged three assists this ongoing season for Verona.

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Orban could have put the host ahead in the 35th minute, but his low-drive shot failed to threaten the Fiorentina goalkeeper David de Gea.



However, it was the visitor that scored the only goal of the game thanks to Fagioli’s 82nd-minute strike to silence the vociferous home supporters.



The defeat means Verona remains at the bottom of the league standings on 18 points, while Fiorentina move 15th on 32 points.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Torino FC 1.953 1xbet X Draw 3.56 1xbet Hellas Verona 4.5 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Torino to score first Hellas Verona conceded first in 5 of their last 6 Serie A Enilive away matches. BTTS Yes In 3 of the last 5 meetings hosted by Torino against Hellas Verona, both teams scored. Draw Hellas Verona has drawn 4 of their last 5 away meetings against Torino.



