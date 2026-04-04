Serie A: Orban In Action As Verona Fall To Fiorentina

Nigerian striker Gift Orban played all 90 minutes as Hellas Verona lost 1-0 to Fiorentina in Saturday’s Serie A game.
The Nigerian international, who was making his 26th appearance, has netted seven goals and bagged three assists this ongoing season for Verona.
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Orban could have put the host ahead in the 35th minute, but his low-drive shot failed to threaten the Fiorentina goalkeeper David de Gea.
However, it was the visitor that scored the only goal of the game thanks to Fagioli’s 82nd-minute strike to silence the vociferous home supporters.
The defeat means Verona remains at the bottom of the league standings on 18 points, while Fiorentina move 15th on 32 points.