Coventry City Focused On Hull City Clash — Onyeka

Coventry City are firmly focused on Monday’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Hull City, according to Frank Onyeka.

Frank Lampard’s men secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Derby County at the CBS Arena on Friday night.

Onyeka, and Jack Rudoni (brace) got the goals for the hosts.

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The result sees Coventry move 11 points clear of second-placed Millwall with six games remaining.

The Nigeria international insisted that they must now strive to secure maximum points in the game.

“We need to rest, we need to travel on Sunday, and we need to play against Hull. We need to be ready, we need to stay focused, and we need to win,” Onyeka said.



