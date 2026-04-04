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    Onyeka Earns Praise For Outstanding Display At Coventry City

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Frank Onyeka has been praised by former Hull City defender Curtis Davies for his immense contributions since his arrival at Coventry City, reports Completesports.com.

    Onyeka joined the Sky Bet Championship club on loan from Brentford in January.

    The Nigeria international scored his maiden goal for the Sky Blue against Derby County on Friday.

    Read Also:Lampard Applauds Onyeka’s ‘Quality’ After Maiden Coventry Strike

    Since the midfielder joined the club, Coventry City have won eight of their last nine league matches.

    “He’s been fantastic. Eight Coventry appearances, seven wins. I think that says it all,” Davies said.

    Davies also spoke about about Onyeka’s partnership with Matt Grimes.

    “At a time when everybody thought that Coventry were starting to wobble, Middlesbrough had their upturn. But this guy comes in, sits alongside Matt Grimes and they complement each other so well. Absolutely fantastic player.”


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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