Werder Bremen Coach Plans Position Switch For Agu

Werder Bremen head coach Daniel Thioune has hinted he could play Felix Agu in another position, Completesports.com.

Agu is competing with Olivier Deman for the left-back position at the club.

Deman has solidified his place in the position, capitalising on his rivals’ injury setbacks this season.

Thioune On Agu’s Versatility

Thioune however insisted that Agu’s versatility can help his team.

“We’ve experimented a lot with Felix because I know how versatile he is and where he can bring quality to the team,” Thioune was quoted by Deichstube.

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Moving Up The Pitch

The Nigeria international featured on the left-wing in a recent friendly against Bremen’s U-23 side.

The gaffer cited the game as an example of what Agu can offer the team.

“We’re considering exactly that. He played on the left wing in the friendly because I believe it can work,” added Thioune.

“If he’s fit and at 100 percent, then in my opinion he belongs on the pitch. Now we have to decide where we’ll put him, but we won’t know that until Saturday.”

By Adeboye Amosu



