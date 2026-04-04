Lampard Applauds Onyeka’s ‘Quality’ After Maiden Coventry Strike

Coventry City head coach Frank Lampard has heaped plaudits on Frank Onyeka following his side’s thrilling home win over Derby County.

Onyeka opened his goal account for the Sky Blue in the 3-2 victory at the CBS Arena on Friday.

Lampard was impressed with how the midfielder took his goal, and described him a player with immense humility.

Lampard Talks Up Onyeka

“The work that he does for the goal is exactly what he has been doing for us and it’s what we brought him in to do, sort of breaking up play. But there’s more to his game,” Lampard told Sky Sports.

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“The physical part of his game is one thing, and breaking it up. But he has got that also (shooting). All round, he’s a quality player and an amazing lad coming from the Premier League with this incredible humility where he just comes in and works. He’s such a lovely bloke and I’m delighted for him. This place adores him already,” he added.

Lampard Reflects On Sacrifices

Onyeka joined Coventry City on loan from Brentford in January.

The Chelsea legend praised the Nigerian international for the personal sacrifices he has made since arriving at the club.

“When someone comes in from the Premier League and he’s just so diligent. He (Onyeka ) had a baby when he first came in, he’s staying in hotels, not seen his family. I’m like ‘I haven’t seen you,’ and he’s like ‘No, no, I need to be here,” added Lampard.

“All those little things, and the way he trains and prepares, that’s massive the signals for the rest of the players. But the first thing is can you do it on the pitch and he has clearly done that for us.”

By Adeboye Amosu



