NPFL: We’ll Escape The Drop — Ezekiel Speaks Ahead Wikki Tourists Vs Enyimba

Enyimba star Edidiong Ezekiel says he’s confident the People’s Elephant will avoid the drop ahead of their all-important clash against Wikki Tourists in today’s Nigeria Premier Football League.



The two-time CAF Champions League winners sit in 15th place on the league table, just two points above the relegation zone.



In a chat with the club’s website, Ezekiel stated that Enyimba will do everything to win their remaining home matches and hope to pick a positive points in their away games to avoid relegation.

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“Obviously, what we need now as a club is to believe; we have to believe that we will get out of the drop zone,” he said. “How? By winning all our remaining home games while we try to pick something away from home.



“How confident am I? Enyimba is inarguably the biggest team in Nigeria. So, to think that we will occupy our current position is weird. But I personally believe, and I am confident we’ll escape the drop.



“I also want to use this medium to urge fans of the People’s Elephant to please continue to give us their support.



“(I’m sure) by the end of the season, we’ll escape the drop zone.”



