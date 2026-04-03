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    Championship: Onyeka Scores First Coventry City Goal

    Adeboye AmosuBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Frank Onyeka netted his first goal for Coventry City as they secured a 3–2 victory over Derby County on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

    Onyeka opened scoring for Frank Lampard’s side 13 minutes from time.

    The defensive midfielder slotted the ball superbly from inside the box.

    The Nigeria international was in action for the entire duration of the game.

    Read Also:Championship: Ajayi Bags Assist In Hull City’s Draw With Oxford United

    Onyeka arrived at the CBS Arena on loan from Brentford last summer.

    Coventry moved 11 points clear of second-placed Millwall with six games remaining.

    They are edging closer to automatic promotion to the Premier League.


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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