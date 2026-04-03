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    Championship: Ajayi Bags Assist In Hull City’s Draw With Oxford United

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Semi Ajayi provided an assist as Hull City were held to a 1-1 draw by Oxford United in their Sky Bet Championship clash on Friday.

    Mohamed Belloumi scored the game’s opening goal after four minutes with Ajayi providing the assist.

    It was the Nigeria international’s first assist of the season for the Tigers.

    Read Also:Championship: Maja On Target In West Brom’s Draw With Wrexham

    The centre-back was in action for the entire duration of the season.

    Ajayi has made 16 league appearances for the Baggies in the current campaign.

    West Brom equalised Cameron Brannagan in the 13th minute.

    Hull City remain in fifth position on the log with 67 points.


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    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea.

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