Rosenior Drops Fernandez For Port Vale, Man City Games Over Real Madrid Comments

Liam Rosenior says Real Madrid target Enzo Fernandez will not play in Chelsea’s next two matches because of comments he made about his future, Sky Sports reports.

Fernandez will miss the FA Cup quarter-final tie on Saturday against Port Vale and next Sunday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City, live on Sky Sports.

But Rosenior revealed no disciplinary action would be taken against Marc Cucurella after he criticised the club’s recruitment policy and questioned Enzo Maresca’s exit in an interview over the international break.

“It’s disappointing to speak in that way. What I will say about Enzo is that, in terms of him as a person, I’ve got no bad words to say,” Rosenior said at his press conference on Friday.

“But a line was crossed in terms of our culture. We had to make a sanction.”

Fernandez has been regularly linked with a summer move to Real and he cast doubt over his Chelsea future after their heavy Champions League last-16 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, telling ESPN Argentina “I don’t know” when asked if he would still be at the club next season.

“My focus is here now. Then the World Cup coming up, so we’ll see after that,” he added.



