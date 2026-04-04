Bundesliga Matchday 28: Bayern Chase Title Glory As Dortmund Face Stuttgart Test

Bundesliga 2026/2026 Title Race Heats Up As Bayern Visit Freiburg

FC Bayern Munich will continue their Bundesliga title quest when they travel to SC Freiburg’s Europa-Park Stadion as part of a bumper six-game Saturday afternoon on Matchday 28, with no Friday fixture to kick off the weekend.

With just seven games remaining, Bayern are nine points ahead of their closest challengers, Borussia Dortmund, meaning they could have the Meisterschale wrapped up by the end of April, if results go their way.

Opponents Freiburg are the only other Bundesliga team still competing on three fronts. Julian Schuster’s side currently sit eighth, nine points adrift of the top six, although they also have a big month ahead with a DFB-Pokal semi-final and UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie.

Bundesliga Top 3: Dortmund, Stuttgart Set For Showdown

Later on Saturday, second faces third as Dortmund travel to VfB Stuttgart. The 3-2 comeback victory over Hamburger SV before the international break allowed BVB to maintain their eight-point buffer over their Matchday 28 hosts one position below them.

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Die Schwaben, though, are unbeaten in their last six Bundesliga games, with Deniz Undav

in top form, making them a difficult proposition for Niko Kovac’s outfit, especially considering the Black-and-Yellows haven’t won in this fixture since 2022.

Leipzig, Bremen Clash Amid Momentum Shift

Fellow top-four contenders RB Leipzig make the trip to relegation-battlers SV Werder Bremen earlier on Saturday. After a sticky patch, Die Roten Bullen have won three of their last four, but Daniel Thioune’s arrival at Bremen has led to a mini-revival – they have now also prevailed in three of their past four Bundesliga fixtures to give themselves some breathing space.

Wolfsburg Face Stern Bundesliga Test Against Leverkusen

Despite their stature, VfL Wolfsburg are in trouble at the wrong end of the table, occupying 17th place. They have a tough ask as they face Bayer 04 Leverkusen at the BayArena on Saturday, with the Werkself aiming to close the gap to the UEFA Champions League qualification spots.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Borussia Dortmund 1.963 1xbet X Draw 4.025 1xbet Bayer Leverkusen 3.885 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Over 1.5 goals 12 of the last 15 Bayer 04 Leverkusen's matches ended with more than 1.5 goals. BTTS No In 6 of the last 10 Bayer 04 Leverkusen's away matches, only one or none of the teams scored. Borussia Dortmund win Borussia Dortmund has won 8 of their last 10 home matches.

Hoffenheim Aim To Revive European Push Against Mainz

Four points and one place above Leverkusen are TSG Hoffenheim, who welcome 1. FSV

Mainz 05 to the PreZero Arena. Just one victory from their past five Bundesliga fixtures has stunted Die Kraichgauer’s Champions League push somewhat, and their clash with a team that has lost just two of their 14 league outings under head coach Urs Fischer promises to

be an intriguing one.

Augsburg, Hamburg Battle For Stability And Survival

Either side of 11th-placed Mainz in the table are FC Augsburg and Hamburg, who face off at the WWK Arena. The hosts will be eager to end a three-game losing streak, while three points for the visitors would put them on the brink of safety in their first season back amongst the elite.

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Heidenheim Fight For Bundesliga Survival

In the last of Saturday’s six afternoon Bundesliga kick-offs, a win is a must for rock-bottom 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 when they play Borussia Monchengladbach away from home, if they are to avoid a drop down to the second tier. They currently trail St. Pauli by nine points in the play-off spot, with Gladbach a further five ahead as they too seek survival.

St. Pauli, Union Berlin Seek Consistency

Finally, FC St. Pauli have a date with 1. FC Union Berlin at the Stadion an der Alten Forsterei. Die Kiezkicker have improved of late, but remain 16th, while Union are currently mid-table following a mixed campaign.

Cologne Begin New Era Against In-Form Frankfurt

René Wagner will make his bow as 1. FC Cologne head coach after replacing Lukas Kwasniok when his new team visit Eintracht Frankfurt in Sunday’s Bundesliga matchday 28 closing fixture. Two wins in 18 have left the Billy Goats near the bottom of the table, though the hope is that a coaching swap will give them the momentum needed to defeat a Frankfurt side yet to concede at home under Albert Rieira.



