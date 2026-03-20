Bundesliga: Hamburg Confirm Otele Fit Ahead Dortmund Clash

Hamburg have confirmed Philip Otele fit for Saturday’s Bundesliga clash with Borussia Dortmund, Completesports.com reports.

According to the club’s official website, the winger has recovered from his illness and is now available for the match.

“Meanwhile, all remaining players are available, including Philip Otele and Albert Grönbaek, who were recently ill. The squad for the Dortmund match will be decided after the final training session on Friday,” reads the statement.

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The 26-year-old joined Die Rothosen from Swiss outfit FC Basel in January.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Borussia Dortmund 1.45 1xBet X Draw 5.1 1xBet Hamburger SV 7.75 1xBet

Otele has made six league appearances for Hamburg, recording one assist.

The former Al Wahda star was this week named in Nigeria’s squad for the upcoming international friendlies against Iran, and Jordan.

It is the player’s first-ever call-up by the three-time African champions.

By Adeboye Amosu



